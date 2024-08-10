Top track

REZN - Chasm

Rezn, Mute Duo

miniBar
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.86

About

REZN – the Chicago-based band of Rob McWilliams (vocals, guitar), Phil Cangelosi (bass), Patrick Dunn (drums), and Spencer Ouellette (synth/saxophone) – announce their new album, Burden, out June 14th via their new label Sargent House. In conjunction, they...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

REZN, Mute Duo

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

