DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mermaids

Mermaids Cafe & Bar
Sat, 3 Aug, 5:00 pm
DJFolkestone
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This summer, we're heading back to Mermaid Cafe & Bar for a series of beach parties! Join us across four dates featuring our favorite DJs and captivating selectors.

🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️

The DIY party collective behind 'Dance For Love' and 'Luv Nrg' conti...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by OBJCT FNTSY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Mermaids Cafe & Bar

Folkestone Beach
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.