Go Fuck You Self

Svetlanas

DUST
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£14.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Commonly known as "The Most Dangerous Band in the World," SVETLANAS have solidified their robust reputation within the music community, thanks to their intense performances and theatrical flair showcased at prestigious international festivals such as Rebel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Svetlanas

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

