XJAZZ! presents: Nautilus

Privatclub
Sun, 28 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In the midst of jazz-funk reissues and Rare Groove compilations, Nautilus emerges making exactly the same sound. But new. And out of Japan.

In the beginning was the song – and the song was: Nautilus. Toshiyuki Sasaki heard this obscure Bob James groove tr...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von XJAZZ.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Privatclub

Skalitzer Str. 85-86, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

