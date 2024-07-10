DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Whitney Fenimore and Addison Agen

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 10 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Whitney Fenimore and Addison Agen live at Eddie's Attic!

Addison Agen

Addison Agen is an Indie-Folk singer-songwriter best known as Season 13’s first runner up on NBC’s The Voice. Based out of Nashville, TN, the 22-year-old’s raw and heart-wrenching voic...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Whitney Fenimore, Addison Agen

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

