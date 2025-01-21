Top track

Shadowminds

The Halo Effect

The Fleece
Tue, 21 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Action! presents

The Halo Effect

+ Pain

+ Bloodred Hourglass

All ages (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bloodred Hourglass, Pain, The Halo Effect

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity

