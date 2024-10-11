DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GANS

COW Birmingham
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£11.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SJM Concerts Present

GANS

Plus Support

GANS is a 2 piece from Birmingham, England. They write music about love and hate. Inspired by Dark Rum, Dark Literature and Bleak Skylines.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GANS

Venue

COW Birmingham

52 Digbeth, Birmingham, B5 6DY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.