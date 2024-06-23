DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Obey Cobra + Thee Alcoholics + Supports

The Shacklewell Arms
Sun, 23 Jun, 6:00 pm
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Salón Fuzz is proud to present the official London launch gig of OBEY COBRA's brand new LP "Mwg Drwg", out now on Rocket Recordings. On the new album, the Welsh band continues to explore their trademark warped post-punk, electronic and industrial influence...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SALÓN FUZZ.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Obey Cobra, Thee Alcoholics

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

