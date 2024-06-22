Top track

Greatest Shit Ever

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spose w/ Rigometrics

Get Tight Lounge
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Greatest Shit Ever
Got a code?

About

Spose w/ Rigometrics

at Get Tight Lounge

Saturday, June 22nd, 2024

Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Nature Boy Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spose

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.