Reggaeton Latino - Hawaiian Party Edition

Scala
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LONDON'S CRAZIEST REGGAETON PARTY 'REGGAETON LATINO' IS BACK ON SATURDAY 15TH JUNE @ SCALA KINGS CROSS!

London's wildest Reggaeton Party returns to the iconic 'Scala' in Kings Cross! After hosting 3 Sell Out parties this year we are back on Saturday 15th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Reggaeton Latino
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
