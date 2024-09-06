DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ele A

Anfiteatro del Venda
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsGalzignano Terme
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ele A, nome d’arte di Eleonora Antognini, è una rapper e cantante svizzera classe 2002, originaria di Aranno.

Cresce sin da piccola in un ambiente fortemente improntato alla musica grazie ai suoi genitori, insegnanti di musica. Studia violoncello per dive...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Anfiteatro Del Venda

Lineup

Venue

Via Sottovenda, 35030 Galzignano Terme PD, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

