Peggs & son. x Service Works Launch Party

Manchester Street Arts Club
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
PartyBrighton and Hove
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Peggs & son. have teamed up with London based Service works, and created a small, exclusive capsule collection for SS24. Come celebrate with us, meet the Service Works team, have a drink, have a dance and maybe get your hands on some freebies.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Peggs & son.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Manchester Street Arts Club

BN2 1TF, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
100 capacity

