DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Peggs & son. have teamed up with London based Service works, and created a small, exclusive capsule collection for SS24. Come celebrate with us, meet the Service Works team, have a drink, have a dance and maybe get your hands on some freebies.
We cannot g...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.