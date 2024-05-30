Top track

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

The Assembly Leamington
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsRoyal Leamington Spa
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO

+ support: DJ GREG BORAMAN (Soul Bank Music)

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio specialize in the lost art of “feel good music.” The ingredients of this intoxicating cocktail include a big helping of the 1960s organ jazz stylings of Jimmy...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
Lineup

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Venue

The Assembly Leamington

Spencer St, Royal Leamington Spa, Leamington Spa CV31 3NF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

