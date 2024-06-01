DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($25-$35 Tickets | 7pm show) Century Room favorite Liz Cracchiolo and New York City’s celebrated bassist and producer Jonathan Michel collaborate to craft mesmerizing jazz renditions of contemporary melodies.
Jonathan Michel is a New York City based jazz...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.