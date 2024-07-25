DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NICE, a fest :) Thursday Only

Davis Square
Thu, 25 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsSomerville
$21.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THIS IS A THURSDAY ONLY TICKET FOR NICE, a fest 2024! :)

NICE, a fest is BACK for it's 4th year July 25 - 28 in Davis Square Somerville!

More info at https://www.niceafest.com/

A THURSDAY ONLY TICKET is good for NICE, a Fest Kick Off ticket on THURSDAY!...

This is an all ages event.
presented by Get To The Gig Boston
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Haasan Barclay, Pink Navel, Rusty Mullet and 1 more

Venue

Davis Square

Somerville, Massachusetts 02144, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.