DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fontaines D.C. DJ set

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

All Bands On Decks - our parties where we pick our favourite bands to play music they love.

Following their incredible new single 'Starburster', and the announce of their now highly anticipated fourth album 'Romance', our favourite Irish quintet Fontaines...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

