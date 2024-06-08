DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Definito dalla critica un capolavoro di teatro fisico, un esempio di biomeccanica contemporanea, Made in Ilva è un assolo in cui l’attore interpreta un operaio, archetipo del lavoratore contemporaneo, che agisce ingabbiato in strutture metalliche compiendo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.