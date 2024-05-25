DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ben Vida, Will Epstein, and Booker Stardrum jam out in the front room!
Doors 7 / music 8 (one set at 8:30, one set at 9:30…)
Trio plays 2 sets with DJ Eleanor Friedberger before, in between/after
