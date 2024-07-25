DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neon Naked Life Drawing in Victoria Park!

The People's Park Tavern
Thu, 25 Jul, 8:00 pm
ArtLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Experience vibrant creativity at The People's Park Tavern!

Step into the vibrant world of Neon Naked Life Drawing, where radiant models come to life under UV light, creating captivating masterpieces with reactive art materials.

Classes are monthly on Thu...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The People's Park Tavern

360 Victoria Park Road, Hackney, London, E9 7BT, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

