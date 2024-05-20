Top track

Kara Jackson - Right, Wrong or Ready

An Evening With Kara Jackson

Undisclosed Location, Nashville
Mon, 20 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Please join us for an evening with Kara Jackson. Special guest performances by Joy Oladokun and others 💜💜💜

Please note that while your RSVP is appreciated, it does not guarantee entry due to limited space. The venue address will be sent to you via emai...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by September Recordings
Venue

Undisclosed Location, Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee 37219, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

