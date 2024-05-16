DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Guess who’s back?
Les bringues d’été organisées par ANCRE MAGAZINE sont de retour.
Quasiment 1 an qu’Ancré n’a pas rassemblé ses troupes, il était temps de changer ça.
Ce retour à la fête ne se fera pas sans grosses news : nouvelle team DJ, nouveau spot...
