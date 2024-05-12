DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Il Sogno

Lumière Pisa
Sun, 12 May, 9:00 pm
TheatrePisa
From €9.20
Il Sogno

liberamente tratto da "Sogno di una notte di mezza estate" di W. Shakespeare

a cura di Alberto Ierardi

assistente alla regia Marta Bettini

Corso GIRADOUX

La Ribalta Teatro

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Thing.

Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

