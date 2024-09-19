Top track

The Gories - Be Nice

T!LT: The Gories + Sloks

sPAZIO211
Thu, 19 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE GORIES + SLOKS

I Gories sono Mick Collins, Dan Kroha e Peggy O'Neill uniti sotto il vessillo del garage punk statunitense dal 1986. Il loro album di debutto, "Houserockin'", è uscito nel 1989, seguito da altre pietre miliari del genere come "I Know Yo...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

Sloks, The Gories

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

