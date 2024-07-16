Top track

DJ Shadow

The Waterfront
Tue, 16 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOY. present
DJ Shadow
+ support

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by JOY.
Lineup

DJ Shadow

Venue

The Waterfront

139-141 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1QH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

