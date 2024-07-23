Top track

MERCY

United Freedom Collective

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Tue, 23 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

United Freedom Collective are a new act singed to Maribou State’s label Dama Dama, a sub-label of Ninja Tune. Their debut EP ‘Am Ta’ created waves in late 2022 with radio support from the likes of Gilles Petersen, Jamz Supernova, Tom Ravenscroft and Don Le...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

United Freedom Collective

Venue

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

