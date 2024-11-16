Top track

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zhan

Union Chapel
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dawn Richard

Looking at Dawn Richard now, it’s hard to believe she got her start as part of the Diddy-backed girl group Danity Kane from MTV’s Making the Band in 2005. Her sixth solo album, Second Line, for example, is an electro-pop tour of Black America, melting dist Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, the creative forces behind the mesmerizing album “Pigments,” transcend musical boundaries with their unique collaboration. Expect an immersive electronic, avant-garde jazz and neo-classical experience as Richard and Zahn perf...

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dawn Richard

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

