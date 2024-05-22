Top track

Ferran Palau - Aquí no hi ha truc

Estrena curtmetratge 'Plora Aquí'

Cines Phenomena
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
FilmBarcelona
€9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vine a l'estrena del nou curtmetratge 'Plora Aquí' de Pablo Maestres i Ferran Palau. El 22 de maig de 2024, serà un dia de fantasia amb l'estrena del nou àlbum de Palau i una superproducció en format curt dirigida per Maestres i produïda per Roma, Superpri...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Hidden Track Records.
Venue

Cines Phenomena

Carrer de Sant Antoni Maria Claret, 168, 08025 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

