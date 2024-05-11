DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Air 140 Bass Show

Secret location DTLA
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Outdoor bass show in DLTA featuring some of the hottest rising talents in the city.

Location sent day of show via email.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Inertia & Good Society
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

