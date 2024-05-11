DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amnesia Opening Party 2024

Amnesia Ibiza
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
€75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El momento que estábamos esperando, el 11 de mayo Amnesia Opening Party 2024, abrimos nuestras puertas para dar paso a una noche épica y una temporada muy bestia. Con un line up de artistas de techno y house, una producción de 10 y un sonido espectacular,...

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Amnesia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

10
Cristina Lazic, Dennis Cruz, Green Velvet and 10 more

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open11:00 pm

