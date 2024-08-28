DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DURRY

Strange Brew
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DHP Presents :

DURRY

At Bristol Strange Brew

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DURRY

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.