DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chapter 169 - THE DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER

Electric Ballroom
Sun, 28 Jul, 3:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £28.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Chapter 169 - The Devil on my Shoulder

PROGRESS Wrestling returns to the Electric Ballroom but which devil are they referring to?

Expect to see their champions defending world titles and a thrilling show of the best of British Wrestling.

ALL WELCOME with under 14's to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by PROGRESS Wrestling.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PROGRESS Wrestling

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.