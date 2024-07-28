DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chapter 169 - The Devil on my Shoulder
PROGRESS Wrestling returns to the Electric Ballroom but which devil are they referring to?
Expect to see their champions defending world titles and a thrilling show of the best of British Wrestling.
