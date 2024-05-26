DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Acropolis Cinema: Hong Sangsoo's IN OUR DAY + small flower

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 26 May, 7:30 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15
Acropolis Cinema presents the In Our Day + small flower (Hong Sangsoo, 2023/2022).

About the program:

Sangwon (Kim Minhee), an actress recently returned to South Korea, is temporarily staying with her friend, Jungsoo (Song Sunmi), and her cat, Us. E...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acropolis Cinema.
Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

