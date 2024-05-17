DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Night With a Very Very Very Special Guest

Prince of Peckham
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Prince of Peckham hits the Big 7 🥹

We’ve spent the last 7 years creating a home away from home for so many and it’s thanks to you lot that we can continue our adventure. To the one timers, the every now and againers and our dear regulars, THANK YOU ❤️

I...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Prince of Peckham
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.