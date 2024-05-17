Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old Fashioned Fridays with Joel Paterson

Judson & Moore Distillery
Fri, 17 May, 5:00 pm
GigsChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Free Event - $10 Bourbon Old Fashioneds during happy hour

Session guitar player, outstanding live performer, and viral social media sensation, Joel Paterson's fans travel far and wide to see him play. Whether it's playing with vocalists like JD McPherson...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joel Paterson

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

