Bounce House: Tuesday

Big Penny Social
Tue, 28 May, 10:00 am
SocialLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We've got something special lined up for the kids! Join us for Bounce House where the whole Event Space is being taken over by massive inflatables, including a huge inflatable assault course!

Accompanying adults and children under 6 months old are FREE....

All ages
Presented by Big Penny Social
Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open10:00 am
1400 capacity

