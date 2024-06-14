DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Deux ans après « Trail » et une tournée européenne de cinquante dates, la formation belge Kowari sera de retour avec un nouvel album en 2024. Avec ce deuxième album, Damien Chierici (violon, programmations) et Louan Kempenaers (piano, programmations) signe...
