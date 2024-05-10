Top track

Scott Lavene - Sadly I'm Not Steve McQueen

Scott Lavene: Stripped Back + Signing

Rough Trade West
Fri, 10 May, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from Scott Lavene. This unique event celebrates the release of Scott's brand new album 'Disneyland In Dagenham' releaved via Nothing Fancy.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Scott Lavene

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
40 capacity

