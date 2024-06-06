DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grdina - Lillinger Duo

Barriera Albertina
Thu, 6 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNovara
€8
About

Grdina - Lillinger Duo

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
Mask required
Distancing not required
No health documentation needed

Venue

Barriera Albertina

28100 Novara, Province of Novara, Italy
Doors open6:15 pm

