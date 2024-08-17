Top track

O mio babbino caro

Sapphira Cristál - The Cristál Ball Tour 2024

Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sat, 17 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$36.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sapphira Cristál

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sapphira Cristál

Venue

Phoenix Concert Theatre

410 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1K2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

