Tendha

Mura Romane
Fri, 7 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNovara
€8
Tendha

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
Mask required
Distancing not required
No health documentation needed

Tendha

Mura Romane

Via Paolo Solaroli, 6, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

