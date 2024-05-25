Top track

999999999 - LOVE 4 RAVE

F93 Presents: 999999999, I Hate Models, Perc, + Annika Wolfe

516 S Anderson St
Sat, 25 May, 5:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$95.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT ON DICE.

The rave is calling...join us Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday 5/25 for a

supercharged night at Anderson St. with this all-star lineup

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Factory 93.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
999999999, I Hate Models, Perc and 1 more

Venue

516 South Anderson Street, Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

