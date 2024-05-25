DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT ON DICE.
The rave is calling...join us Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday 5/25 for a
supercharged night at Anderson St. with this all-star lineup
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.