DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
En Eaux Troubles
Sous la lueur de la lune obscure, plusieurs nuits par an,
Les Eaux Troubles mystérieuses animent l'Océan
Le vaisseau ténébreux de Poséidon surgit des abysses
Le Kraken somnambule s'est réveillé dans un océan déserté
Pas une tentac...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.