En Eaux Troubles ~ 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒓𝒆 𝑰𝑰

Le Mazette
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
En Eaux Troubles

Sous la lueur de la lune obscure, plusieurs nuits par an,
Les Eaux Troubles mystérieuses animent l'Océan
Le vaisseau ténébreux de Poséidon surgit des abysses
Le Kraken somnambule s'est réveillé dans un océan déserté
Pas une tentac...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

