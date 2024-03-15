Top track

Everything is Everything Else

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Galileo 7

The Forge
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Everything is Everything Else
Got a code?

About

The Galileo 7

+ special guests

'You, Me And Reality' Official Album Launch

Since the early 80's Allan Crockford has been a major figure in Medway's garage rock scene, including playing for The Prisoners, Thee Headcoats, The James Taylor Quartet, The So...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Galileo 7

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.