DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Galileo 7
+ special guests
'You, Me And Reality' Official Album Launch
Since the early 80's Allan Crockford has been a major figure in Medway's garage rock scene, including playing for The Prisoners, Thee Headcoats, The James Taylor Quartet, The So...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.