JORDAN MACKAMPA

Strom
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Der in Coventry aufgewachsene und in London lebende Sänger Jordan Mackampa ist musikalisch die perfekte Symbiose aus seinen kongolesischen Wurzeln und seiner Kindheit in Mittelengland.

Seine seelengetränkten, zutiefst persönlichen Einflüsse tauchen in den...

All ages
Presented by target Concerts GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jordan Mackampa

Venue

Strom

Lindwurmstraße 88, 80337 München, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

