DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Der in Coventry aufgewachsene und in London lebende Sänger Jordan Mackampa ist musikalisch die perfekte Symbiose aus seinen kongolesischen Wurzeln und seiner Kindheit in Mittelengland.
Seine seelengetränkten, zutiefst persönlichen Einflüsse tauchen in den...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.