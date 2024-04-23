Top track

Meatbodies - Disorder

Meatbodies

The Garrison
Tue, 23 Apr, 7:00 pm
About

Meatbodies is a band born from the mind of Los Angeles rocker Chad Ubovich, a long time fixture on the California garage punk and neo - psychedelic scene. Meatbodies' guitar-heavy sound is as hard-hitting as the best punk while also brimming with bent, pop...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
Lineup

Meatbodies

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

