Out of Office

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Juju’s Presents…

OUT OF OFFICE

The Workweek Wind-Down

A FUN INTERACTIVE NIGHT FOR YOUR THURSDAY AFTER WORK SESSION. Free entry!

Juju’s is bringing the fun & game to your last day in the office (let’s be honest).

Before you head off for a long weekend...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

