Canciones de Charly Garcia

Sala Clamores
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Todos los temas del genio argentino tocados en riguroso directo por Simuladores (banda formada por Guille Silveti, Cristian cifarelli, José Ortega, Pablo Santyz)se repasaran temas de sui generis, la máquina de hacer pájaros, serú girán, yendo de la cama al...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Simuladores

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

