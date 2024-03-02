DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fantasia: 90's & 00's House, Disco & Dance Anthems

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 2 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Prepare to step into a time machine and relive the epic vibes of the 90's rave era!

Experience ‘Fantasia’, your passport to an unforgettable journey through the most iconic electronic dance anthems of the past two decades.

Inspired by the pioneers of the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

