Ruth Radelet, Inner Magic, DJ Chris Coady

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Best known for fronting the influential and beloved group Chromatics, Los Angeles-based artist Ruth Radelet solidified her solo career with her debut EP “The Other Side,” listed as #9 in Gorilla vs. Bear’s top 30 EPs of 2022. Written over the course of two...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Ruth Radelet, Chris Coady

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

