Cloud - release party

POPUP!
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cloud est une chanteuse, auteure et productrice autodidacte de la banlieue Parisienne. Enfant d’internet, c’est sur Youtube et Soundcloud qu’elle commence à poster des covers avant d’y partager ses premières créations.

Introspection et existentialisme son...

Tout public
Présenté par Opus Live.
CLOUD

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
175 capacity

